Ex-Real Madrid forward not keen on returning to Santiago Bernabeu despite interest from Florentino Perez: Reports

Takefusa Kubo is reportedly not keen to return to Real Madrid despite interest from club president Florentino Perez.

The Japanese forward spent four and a half years at Barcelona's youth academy before returning to his homeland in the summer of 2015. Four years later, he was signed by Real Madrid on a free transfer from FC Tokyo.

After four loan spells and zero Real Madrid appearances, Kubo was permanently sold to Real Sociedad last summer for a fee of €6.5 million. His new contract reportedly included a €60 million release clause and a proviso that Real Madrid will rake in 50% from the player's future sale.

It did not include a buyback option for the player, but it does mean that Madrid will have to pay just €30 million if they want to sign him. According to El Nacional, there has been interest in the 23-cap Japan international from Los Merengues.

Kubo does not want a return to the Santiago Bernabeu as he is enjoying the playing time he is being afforded at Real Sociedad. He has registered seven goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions this season.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract at Anoeta last summer and is happy with his situation at the club. He is expected to start for txuri-urdin when they face Real Madrid in La Liga later today (May 2).

Real Madrid boss expecting tough clash against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid don't have a lot to play for in La Liga anymore. With just six games left in the season, they trail league-leaders Barcelona by six points and lead fifth-placed Villarreal by 15 points.

There is still pride on the line. This could also be an opportunity for some of their fringe players to show their worth for the more important games. For Real Sociedad, though, this game holds huge significance. They are currently fourth in the table with 58 points from 32 matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, Carlo Ancelotti said, via the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Tomorrow it will be demanding, because Real Sociedad is a great team. There are casualties for injuries and penalties, so it will be tough. The schedule is also complicated, but let’s go with all the desire in the world."

Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga are suspended, while Karim Benzema has been left out of the matchday squad for an unexplained reason. Luka Modric, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba, meanwhile, miss out with injuries, as per SportsMole.

Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6 before hosting Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals three days later.

Poll : 0 votes