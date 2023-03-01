Glazers handed ultimatum by Qatari bidders who are only interested in purchasing 100% of Manchester United: Reports

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani-led Qatari consortium have handed Manchester United owners, the Glazers, an ultimatum following their bid last month. They are not interested in a minority stake and will only go ahead with the purchase if they get all the shares held by the Americans.

Ben Jocobs claims that the Qatari investors have told the Glazers that it is 'all or nothing' for them in this move to buy the Red Devils.

The current owners were also open to investments in the club and were keen to remain involved.

Apart from the Qatari bid, there has been one other bid that has been officially confirmed. INEOS owner and long-time Manchester United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that they have submitted a bid for the club. However, reports suggest their offer is currently lower than the Qatar consortium.

How much have the Qatar consortium bid for Manchester United?

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani-led Qatari consortium have reportedly bid £4 billion to buy Manchester United. Their bid is lower than the £5-6 billion demanded by the Glazers.

The consortium released a statement confirming their bid and their ideas for the club. It read:

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more."

The statement claimed that the club would be debt-free regardless of the massive bid, as it has been something the fans have held against the Glazers. It added:

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium, and wider infrastructure, the fan experience, and the communities the Club supports."

The NINE TWO Foundation want to take the club back to its glory days and said:

"The vision of the bid is for Manchèster United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

The Red Devils ended their trophy drought on Sunday by beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

