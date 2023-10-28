Juventus set to spoil Barcelona transfer plans by signing Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Juventus reportedly want to sign Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, potentially thwarting Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester United to the player's signature. According to Fichajes, the Italian giants are intensifying their scouting operations on the talent, who has been making waves in the Belgian league.

Barcelona appeared to be the frontrunners in acquiring the midfield dynamo, aiming to approach him in the approaching winter transfer window. However, Juventus have now emerged as a formidable competitor for the Belgian's signature.

With a price tag hovering around €20 million, Vermeeren is seen as an affordable asset for the Bianconeri, as well as other interested parties. This raises questions over whether the young talent will opt for the allure of Serie A, join Barcelona in Spain, or choose between Premier League rivals.

For Liverpool and Manchester United, this growing interest from Juventus presents a problem in their respective transfer agendas. Both Premier League clubs are eyeing the central midfielder as a long-term investment, with Vermeeren's skills seen as a perfect complement to their squads.

Liverpool's hunt for midfield quality and Manchester United's need for depth makes the 18-year-old an impressive prospect, especially at his reported price.

With Erik ten Hag at the helm for United, the club could provide an ideal nurturing ground for the young Belgian. At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp could be seen as a vital manager to bring the best out of Vermeeren's talents.

Vermeeren's performances this season speak for themselves: 17 appearances, a goal, and five assists, not to mention a nomination for the 2023 Golden Boy award. It's clear that he is a name to watch, and with Juventus' sudden interest, a tug-of-war between European football's elite could be unfolding.

Liverpool eye Leroy Sane as Salah successor, while Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho could move to Barcelona

As Liverpool fend off bids for their talismanic winger Mohamed Salah, reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane sits atop their list of replacements.

The Merseyside club turned down a staggering £150 million offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad last summer and remain steadfast in their commitment to keeping the Egyptian superstar.

Salah, for his part, continues to repay that faith, netting nine goals and setting up four more in just a dozen games this season. However, rumors have revealed that Al-Ittihad might return with an even more lucrative bid, and the Reds are eyeing Sane as their contingency plan.

In another development, Manchester United's Jadon Sancho finds himself at a career crossroads. The English winger came under scrutiny from United boss Erik ten Hag for subpar training performances.

Sancho fired back on social media, calling himself a 'scapegoat', which has seen him relegated from the first team. Reports from Football365 indicate that a lifeline could be extended from Barcelona, who are considering a cut-rate deal for Sancho come summer.