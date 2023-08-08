La Liga club enquire about loan move for 26-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is the subject of loan interest from La Liga club Real Sociedad, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto.

Tierney, 26, has been on the Gunners' books since joining them from Scottish club Celtic for £25 million in 2019. The left-back made 87 appearances across competitions in his first three seasons with the Premier League giants, bagging four goals and 12 assists.

However, the Scotland international fell down the pecking order at Arsenal following Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City last year. He amassed just 776 minutes of Premier League action for the Emirates outfit last season.

Tierney's situation is unlikely to improve this season, with Jurrien Timber also in the mix. The Dutchman, who arrived from Ajax for £38 million last month, started at left-back in the team's Community Shield win against City on Sunday (August 6). The Scot, meanwhile, came on as a second-half substitute as the Gunners won 4-1 in penalties.

It appears that Real Sociedad are keen to take advantage of the situation by luring Tierney to Spain. According to the aforementioned source, the La Liga club have enquired about the possibility of signing the left-back on loan. It is unclear whether Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to sanction a temporary move for the player.

Arsenal are open to Kieran Tierney exit

Kieran Tierney is contracted to Arsenal until 2026, but a departure this summer cannot be ruled out. The Gunners are willing to listen to offers for the left-back, although they are not in a rush to sell him, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist wrote in his column for Caught Offside last month:

"Kieran Tierney – This story has gone a little quiet, but it remains one to watch later in the window. It’s quiet now, but it could change. Arsenal are not desperate to sell Tierney, but they’d just consider that option if an important bid arrives."

Despite the club's stance, Tierney is said to be happy at the Emirates Stadium. In a recent interaction with the media, the Scot acknowledged that he cannot play every game for Mikel Arteta's side. However, he clarified that he is determined to earn as much playing time as possible.

It remains to be seen if Tierney is open to the prospect of joining Real Sociedad on loan. Apart from the Spanish club, West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the full-back.