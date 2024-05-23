Lionel Messi's Inter Miami keen on signing Real Madrid star, Los Blancos man keen on MLS switch - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez. The Spanish centre-back has already lifted the La Liga title with Los Blancos this season and looks set to lead them in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports from Revelo (via GOAL), Inter Miami are in search of a replacement for centre-back Nicolas Freire. The 30-year-old Argentine has suffered a cruciate ligament tear, which will keep him out of contention for the rest of the MLS season.

Nacho is viewed as the perfect candidate and the club can afford to add him to their ranks, according to the report. The versatile defender would be interested in such a move, which will see his long career at Real Madrid come to an end.

Nacho will see some familiar faces, albeit former rivals, at Inter Miami. Former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi all represent the Herons and could be joined by the Spanish defender.

34-year-old Nacho brings with him a wealth of experience at the top level, having featured in 362 games for Los Blancos.

Lionel Messi's record against Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi may have been longtime rivals with Real Madrid, but he spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain with Sergio Ramos. This wouldn't be his first time playing alongside a former rival if Nacho makes the switch across the pond.

The Argentine playmaker enjoyed one of the greatest football rivalries of all time during his stint in Spain with the Catalan club.

Real Madrid conceded 26 times to La Pulga and saw him set up 14 assists in 47 games against them. Only Sevilla, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao have conceded more goals to Messi.

Real Madrid have however given a good account of themselves against Lionel Messi. The capital club have defeated him 16 times in those 47 games, more than any other opponent. With the mercurial number 10 now playing in the MLS, it seems rather unlikely that he will ever add to his impressive tally against Los Blancos in the future.