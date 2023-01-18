Liverpool interested in signing midfielder who has already sworn allegiance to the Reds - Reports

Liverpool hold an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who has previously admitted that he is a Reds fan, according to Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet.
Liverpool began the winter transfer window with a bang, signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on a €50 million deal. However, they have since not made any moves in the market, with Jurgen Klopp suggesting that there will be no more incomings this month.
Reds fans, though, have been calling for the club to strengthen their options in midfield as soon as possible. Many believe the lack of quality in the middle of the mark is the main reason why they are placed ninth in the Premier League table.
While Klopp poured cold water on the possibility of bringing in new players this month, it appears Liverpool are keeping tabs on potential midfield targets. According to the aforementioned source, Eintracht Frankfurt's Lindstrom is a player of interest to the English giants.
The Merseyside-based club have enquired about the possibility of signing the attacking midfielder, as per the report. However, they are yet to open talks with the player or his entourage over a potential transfer.
Meanwhile, the Reds are tipped to face competition for Lindstrom's signing should they choose to step up their interest. The 22-year-old has also attracted interest from Serie A club Napoli if the report is to be believed.
Like Liverpool, the Naples outfit have also not begun negotiations over a transfer yet. It remains to be seen if either club intend to approach Eintracht Frankfurt with a formal offer for the player this month.
It is worth noting that Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Denmark international in recent months. The Gunners were claimed to have identified him as a winter transfer target in September, but are seemingly yet to make a move.
Lindstrom has admitted that he is a Liverpool fan
Lindstrom has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankurt, who he joined from Brondby in 2021, this term. He mostly operates as an attacking midfielder for the German club, but can also play further forward.
While Liverpool are more in need of a central midfielder, Lindstrom's versatility could make him ideal for Klopp. The Reds could also find it relatively easy to lure him to Anfield as he has already expressed his admiration for the club.
Lindstrom, though, notably has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the 2025-26 season. The Bundesliga could thus demand a hefty sum for his transfer.