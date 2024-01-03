Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing in-form Premier League attacker: Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to go head to head for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-chan. As reported by The Spurs Web via Football Insider, both teams are keen on the South Korea international and could sanction a move this month.

Hwang has been brilliant for Wolves this season as Gary O’Neil’s side look to break into the top half going into the second part of the season.

According to the report, Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the former RB Leipzig attacker since the end of last season. However, Liverpool have now also entered the fray, as per the same report.

Hwang has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 21 games for Wolves across competitions. However, prior to this season, he could not establish himself as a prolific attacker, producing just nine goals and four assists in 63 games for the club. A versatile forward, Hwang Hee-chan can play across the front three.

Liverpool posseses a potent attack, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all in their ranks. However, they could still benefit from adding another goalscorer like Hwang to add depth to their squad.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have Hwang's compatriot Son Heung-min up front alongside Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon. Given his form and quality, Hwang would ceratinly be a welcome addition in Ange Postecoglou's side.

Liverpool legend names two players who can do the job while Mohamed Salah's absence

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds have two players who can fill in for Mohamed Salah while the Egyptian is on international duty. Salah is set to miss a few games for the Reds as prepares to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations 2024.

Jamie Carragher has named Harvey Elliott or Dominik Szoboszlai as two players who can replace Salah while he is unavailable. He said on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"It will be very interesting to see who he puts in that position. An option could be Harvey Elliot. I think he is more of a midfield player, he lacks pace to play in the front three but he could do it."

He added:

"But also Szoboszlai. Liverpool have got a lot of midfield options now with Alexis Mac Allister back, Szoboszlai has played in that position for his former club. You can’t replace his (Salah’s) goals. That will be very difficult."

Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool this campaign, having netted 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 games across competitions. He is currently the joint top scorer in the Premier League as well as the joint top assist provider.