Liverpool want to sign 2 Serie A stars in the summer in a bid to improve sqaud - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Serie A midfielders Nicolo Barella and Ismael Bennacer in the summer.

Interlive.it have reported the Reds' interest in Barella.

Inter Milan will need to raise €60 million in funds before the end of the financial year and they might look to sell players. Barella has been a crucial player for Inter.

He has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists. The Italian midfielder has a market value of €70 million. Since joining Inter from Cagliari in 2020, Barella has made 167 appearances for Inter, scoring 17 goals and providing 42 assists.

According to Caught Offside, Bennacer is another player that the Reds are interested in. The Algeria international has made 29 appearances for AC Milan across competitions this season.

Since joining the Rossoneri from Empoli in 2019, Bennacer has made 134 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled with their midfield this season. The likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, and more have failed to replicate their best form.

The issue has forced manager Jurgen Klopp to explore the market for potential summer signings.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the impact that win against Manchester United has had on the squad

Liverpool demolished Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 in their latest Premier League clash at Anfield on March 5.

As the Reds brace to take on Bournemouth tomorrow (March 11), Klopp was quizzed about the impact that the thumping win at Anfield has had on the team.

The German tactician said (via the Reds' official website):

"There's no better mood-booster than a good game before. Yes, of course you see that. We had consistency, if you want, in the league now in the last five games but we spoke a lot about it, confidence is like a fragile little flower and we have to make sure that we keep that, and we have to understand in the right way."

Klopp's side are fifth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 25 matches. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with a game in hand.

