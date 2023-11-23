Manchester City eye late move for Barcelona target - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly a roadblock in Barcelona's proposed move for Brazilian attacker Savinho. Currently playing for Girona on loan, the 19-year-old has impressed in La Liga this term and is attracting interest from around Europe.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are showing interest in signing the winger with sporting director Deco said to be impressed by the youngster's quality. However, they may reportedly have to face competition from Manchester City for the signature of the youngster.

The player is originally contracted to Troyes and is on a year-long loan to Girona. Now both these clubs are part of the City Football Group, who also own Manchester City, and the Premier League giants might have a first say in any potential future transfer.

The aforementioned report claims that Savinho's loan spell at Girona might be extended by another year if the Spanish club manage to qualify for Europe. Currently, they are atop the La Liga table with 34 points after 13 matches, two points more than Real Madrid and four more than Barcelona.

The winger has had nine goal involvements across competitions this season for Girona and if he continues his hot streak, Manchester City might swoop in for him, leaving Barcelona looking for other options.

Barcelona interested in signing Brazilian wonderkid 'Messinho' - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian wonderkid, Palmeiras' Estevão Willian, also known as Messinho. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are tracking the teenager's progress but will face competition from other clubs should they decide to make a move.

Real Madrid have also held talks with Palmeiras, as per the aforementioned report. On top of Los Blancos, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown reported interest.

The 16-year-old is currently playing for Brazil in the under-17 World Cup and has scored three goals and provided as many assists. He has helped his side reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Argentina.