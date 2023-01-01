Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes €50m bid to sign Barcelona attacker: Reports

Recently, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Barcelona footballer Ansu Fati for €50 million. The promising young player has been considering the option of transferring to a different team due to his poor playing time at Barca.

Fati has a deep connection with the Blaugrana, having been nurtured in the club's academy and exhibiting a playing style similar to the team's approach. However, the forward position at Camp Nou is competitive, with multiple players competing for a limited number of spots. Fati has also faced challenges with injuries, which have limited his playing time. These factors have led him to consider a departure from the club.

XCatalunya.cat publication (via Diariogol) reports that the Cityzens have made an offer of €50 million to secure Fati's transfer. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta views this amount as insufficient and is willing to negotiate for a higher price, despite Fati having a release clause of €1 billion.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Jorge Mendes has told FC Barcelona that Ansu Fati may leave the club next summer, if he doesn't play more this season.

Fati is determined to succeed at Camp Nou and is working towards convincing coach Xavi to give him more opportunities and playing time. It is expected to play a larger role in the second half of the season as he recovers from injury and becomes fully fit.

The decision on Fati's future is currently uncertain as he considers his options, including the possibility of staying with Barcelona or potentially joining a different team. Manchester City have shown interest in the talented player, which could significantly impact his career path. Ultimately, Fati will need to determine where he believes he can best reach his full potential as a footballer and where he feels he fits in best.

Barcelona may lose out on Moroccan target Azzedine Ounahi transfer

Azzedine Ounahi, a midfielder for Angers SCO in Ligue 1, has attracted Barca's attention thanks to his performances at the FIFA World Cup. However, the Catalan giants may reportedly miss out on him as Napoli and Marseille are also interested.

That aside, the club may have to look at cost-effective options due to their financial issues, as Angers are reportedly seeking at least £35 million for the player. Furthermore, a move for Ounahi in the January transfer window is unlikely for Barcelona due to Financial Fair Play issues.

According to reports from journalist Ben Jacobs (via Barca Universal), Leicester City have gotten in on the race for his signature and have already tabled an offer. If the 22-year-old reaches an agreement with the Premier League outfit, the Blaugrana will have to view other options instead.

