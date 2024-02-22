Manchester City star set for new contract after impressing Pep Guardiola this season: Reports

Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb is allegedly set to be handed a brand new contract after managing to impress his boss Pep Guardiola in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Bobb, who joined his team's youth setup from Norwegian outfit Valerenga in 2019, has cemented himself as a squad player at the Etihad Stadium this campaign. The 20-year-old made his senior debut in a 5-1 Premier League win over Fulham back in September 2023.

A left-footed technical dribbler adept at playing at either flank, the four-cap Norway international rose to fame after his winner in a 3-2 win over Newcastle United past month. Since then, he has gone on to make his first Premier League start in a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Bobb is set to soon sign a new deal to extend his stay at the Cityzens beyond 2026. Guardiola has been impressed with the player's training and his impact on City's senior team.

Last January, Bobb expressed his elation about relishing a breakthrough season at Manchester City. Claiming that his club teammates have been helping him, he said (h/t Daily Mail):

"Newcastle was one of the greatest of my life, honestly. This season has been a big step up. Playing in this team, it gets a lot easier because [while] you're not always dominating, usually you see a lot of the ball. For me as a player, I'm more of a ball player than a runner and that helps. Being in this group and with these people helps me."

So far, Bobb has started five of his 16 appearances across competitions, including eight in the Premier League, for Manchester City. He has netted two goals and laid out as many assists in 579 minutes so far.

Oscar Bobb hails Manchester City attacker

In the aftermath of Manchester City's 1-0 home league victory against Brentford on Tuesday (February 20), Oscar Bobb lavished praise on compatriot Erling Haaland. He said (h/t BBC):

"What he's achieved is crazy, right? He's only three years older than me, same country, everything – so yes, he's an inspiration. I think it's natural [we are close]. We are pretty close in age and from the same place. He helps me a lot."

Opining on Haaland's 71st-minute winner, the 20-year-old concluded:

"I don't think there's anyone better in the world in a one-on-one with the keeper. It's not as easy as you think."

Haaland, who joined City for an initial £51 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has proved to be a transformational arrival for his club. The 23-year-old has helped Pep Guardiola's side lift four trophies so far.

A Bryne academy graduate, Haaland has netted a whopping 74 goals in 81 games across all competitions for Manchester City. He has also contributed 15 assists for his Cityzens teammates in 77 overall starts.