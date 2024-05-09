Manchester City superstar willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Managing Barca on X). The Portugal international has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants for multiple summers now.

Bernardo Silva is one of the players Xavi is keen on bringing in ahead of the new season. The Catalan giants are set to end the 2023-24 season without any trophies and will need to bolster their squad to challenge rivals Real Madrid next season.

Bernardo Silva himself is keen on a transfer to Barcelona this summer. According to SPORT, the 29-year-old attacking midfielder considers his time at Manchester City over and is now seeking a new challenge.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were the two clubs interested in signing the former Benfica sensation. The French giants, however, have reportedly pulled out of the race giving Blaugrana a clear road ahead.

According to the aforementioned source, Silva currently pockets close to €10 million at Manchester City. However, he is willing to take a pay cut to aid his move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona's financial concerns have been well-documented over the past couple of seasons. However, Bernardo Silva's decision would come as a pleasant welcome by the Blaugrana boardroom.

It is also reported by SPORT that the Cityzens have set a release clause of €58 million on Silva should any party come knocking in the coming months.

It is also worth mentioning that a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Barcelona might have to offload Frenkie de Jong in order to secure the signing of Bernardo Silva.

How has Barcelona target Bernardo Silva performed for Manchester City this season?

Despite his exit rumors, Bernardo Silva has been one of the key players under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this season. The former AS Monaco star has played 45 matches this season and has contributed 11 goals and six assists.

Silva has only missed five games in the Premier League this season. He has played 30 out of the 35 league matches and has gone on to contribute six goals and five assists.

It is worth mentioning that Bernardo Silva still has two more years remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026. According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued at €80 million.