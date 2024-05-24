Manchester City willing to listen to offers for player they signed last summer - Reports

Manchester City are prepared to listen to offers for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window after an underwhelming debut campaign. The Cityzens are ready to cash in on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, who has failed to break into their team this season.

Nunes was one of Wolves' most impressive players in his debut season (2022-23) with the club having moved there from Sporting CP. His eye-catching performances prompted the Cityzens to splash £53 million to add midfield depth after losing Ilkay Gundogan last summer.

Like with Kalvin Phillips, Pep Guardiola hasn't been impressed with Matheus Nunes, and this is evidenced by the number of minutes he has seen. The 25-year-old made just seven Premier League starts and 17 appearances as Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight title.

Fellow summer signing Mateo Kovacic settled in better and more quickly, and soon became Guardiola's go-to player to pair with Rodri. Nunes had to be content with a place on the bench, playing only 1,540 minutes in total across all competitions.

HITC reports that Manchester City are now prepared to entertain offers for the midfielder, with interest coming in from Saudi Arabia and Europe. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have monitored the midfielder in the past and may retain an interest in taking him from City.

Nunes was left out of the Portugal squad for next month's European Championship, with manager Roberto Martinez citing his lack of regular action. The midfielder will have a big decision on his hands this summer as he chooses between fighting for a shirt at the Etihad and leaving the club.

Manchester City retain interest in Bundesliga star - Reports

Manchester City remain interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer. The German international made his name during Guardiola's time at Bayern Munich.

Kimmich has seemingly fallen out with Bayern Munich, and HITC reports that the versatile midfielder will be available for a transfer this summer. He will cost around £25 million, seeing as he is about to enter into the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old will represent Germany at the Euros next month, after which he will decide on his future plans. A call from Guardiola may prove impossible to resist for the midfielder, who enjoyed playing under him at the Allianz Arena.