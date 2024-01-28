Manchester United add new name to managerial shortlist if Erik ten Hag is sacked - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly added Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel to their shortlist of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag.

According to The Telegraph (via the Express), Ten Hag is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a poor 2023-24 season so far. While the report didn't mention who else was on the shortlist, it stated that Tuchel is on it and that he is keen on a return to England.

Manchester United currently sit eighth with just 32 points from 21 matches, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and 16 behind leaders Liverpool. They have exited Europe entirely after finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group, which was interestingly topped by Tuchel's Bayern.

Ten Hag's men are also out of the EFL Cup, a competition they won last term, with the FA Cup presenting their only realistic chance of winning a title this season. Manchester United have reached the competition's fourth round, where they will take on Newport County on Sunday, January 28.

Bayern, meanwhile, comfortably won their Champions League group, but are currently second in the Bundesliga. The 10-time defending champions are two points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who are yet to lose across competitions this term, after 19 league games. They have also exited the DfB Pokal.

As per the Express report, Tuchel is under pressure at the Allianz Arena due to the Bavarians' struggles this term.

Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel enjoyed a successful spell in England prior to joining Bayern

Thomas Tuchel notably enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea between January 2021 and September 2022 before joining Bayern Munich in March last year.

The German tactician replaced Frank Lampard at the helm of the Blues and led them to the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League title. They defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

The following season, Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. They also made the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals, losing to Liverpool on penalties on both occasions, while finishing third in the Premier League.

Chelsea underwent a major change in the summer of 2022, with Clearlake Capital taking over the club and making numerous signings. They began the 2022-23 season in middling fashion, winning three and losing two of their first six Premier League matches.

A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their first UEFA Champions League group game saw the club sack Tuchel and bring in Graham Potter.