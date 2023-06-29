Manchester United have agreed £60m deal with Chelsea for Mason Mount - Reports

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount for a deal worth up to £60 million, according to The Athletic.

It became evident that Mount, 24, is likely to leave Chelsea this summer after it emerged that he has no intentions to extend his contract beyond 2024. The midfielder's situation put the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool on alert, but the Red Devils quickly emerged as favorites.

Manchester United stole a march over their rivals, with the England international favoring a move to Old Trafford. However, Erik ten Hag's side struggled to reach an agreement with the Stamford Bridge outfit over a fee. It's worth noting that they had three bids, with the latest being a £55 million package, rejected by Mauricio Pochettino's side.

It has now emerged that the Red Devils have finally found a breakthrough in their talks to sign Mount. According to the aforementioned source, they have agreed a £60 million deal with the Blues, who wanted a £65 million package. The agreement will see the Manchester giants pay the London-based club an initial sum of £55 million plus another £5 million in add-ons.

Mount, meanwhile, has been given permission to undergo a medical, as per the report. He is now expected to sort out personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit before putting pen to paper on a contract with them. According to Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, an initial five-year deal is in place.

The Englishman is thus set to end his 18-year-long association with Chelsea. He made 195 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists. He also helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Where will Mason Mount fit in at Manchester United after leaving Chelsea?

Mason Mount displayed his versatility at Chelsea, playing in a number of positions, including central midfield, attacking midfield and further up the pitch. He could similarly operate in several roles under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The most likely scenario for the Englishman is to replace Christian Eriksen, 31, as a No. 8.

The midfielder could also operate as a No. 10, with Bruno Fernandes potentially playing on the flanks as he did towards the end of last season. He is, nevertheless, expected to be a regular starter at Old Trafford. It's worth noting that Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek could leave the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to make more additions to their squad after signing Mount. It's no secret that signing a new striker and a goalkeeper is at the top of Ten Hag's wishlist. They have been linked with Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana and Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund among others.

