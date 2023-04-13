Manchester United attacker who dubbed Cristiano Ronaldo as his mentor struggling in his absence: Reports 

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's split last November has had consequences for his former protege Anthony Elanga. The Portuguese icon mutually agreed to terminate his contract after an explosive interview regarding the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

A report from the Mirror delves into the negative effect Ronaldo's unceremonious departure has had on Elanga, 20. The Swede was a first-team regular under interim boss Ralf Rangnick last season. He enjoyed a prominent role and a breakout campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

However, Elanga has failed to establish himself as an integral part of Erik ten Hag's plans this season. The Swedish winger has started just seven of 24 games and has two assists to his name.

Elanga was handed a starring role by Rangnick in which he led from the front alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a disappointing 2021-22 season. But not from Elanga's perspective, he was ascending to Manchester United's teamsheet on a regular basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, put the Red Devils on blast for what he perceived as disrespect from the club and their coach concerning playing time. In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan last October, he was also critical of United's youth players, claiming that they didn't possess the same hunger and grit he did at a young age:

“I don’t think they don’t respect the experienced players or the older players, I don’t think that word is the best one. They live in a different era… their mentality, they are not the same. They have not suffered.”

Despite Ronaldo's comments about the youth players at Old Trafford, Elanga built a good rapport with the legendary forward. He even acknowledged the Portuguese's opinion, telling Aftonbladet:

"Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100 per cent focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying."

Elanga lost a mentor in Ronaldo, who was helping guide him on the right path to success. He has become a forgotten man at Manchester United following the iconic striker's departure. He spoke of the influence the attacker was having on him in March 2022:

"It's really good [to have him as a mentor] because I go to training quite early and see him there... He's a really good person to have around the building, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but what he does off the pitch as well."

Anthony Elanga could follow Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United

Elanga could follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps by leaving Manchester United as speculation grows over his future. The Swede was linked with a loan move to Everton in January but Ten Hag had reservations over the relegation candidates' situation at Goodison Park.

He was also somewhat surprisingly linked with a loan move to Barcelona. Xavi looked to bolster his attacking options following Ousmane Dembele's long-term injury.

However, Elanga remained with Manchester United beyond January but has still struggled for game time. He has three years left on his contract. It remains to be seen if he will still be at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shone since leaving the club, heading to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. He has bagged 11 goals in 12 games at Mrsool Park.

