Manchester United decide to pay asking price for goalkeeper as they edge closer to first summer signing: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to pay Inter Milan's asking price for goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Serie A side wanted €50 million for the Cameroon star.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Erik ten Hag is keen on signing a goalkeeper and has asked the club to sign Onana. The Red Devils are set to go ahead with the purchase of the player, who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

The 27-year-old is set to cost €50 million. He had interest from Chelsea too but the Blues are currently focusing on their midfield target, Moises Caicedo.

David de Gea's future at Manchester United is still unclear and he is set to become a free agent this week. He has a contract extension offer on his table from the Red Devils but is yet to put pen to paper.

Manchester United's coach wants David de Gea to stay

Manchester United first-team coach, Benni McCarthy, believes that David de Gea is still an unbelievable goalkeeper and should stay at the club. He added that mistakes are normal in football and the Spaniard winning the Premier League Golden Glove last season was proof that he was doing well on the pitch.

He told South African outlet 947 Joburg:

"He kept 17 clean sheets in the league. Yes, of course you're going to concede but to win the Golden Glove for yet another season is remarkable. You see how difficult the league is. I understand everyone has a bad game here and there but it doesn't stop him being one of the best goalkeepers I have seen or worked with. He is unbelievable."

He added:

"I get to see first hand more than what most people get to see. You see it only on a Saturday, you see a player make a mistake, and the critics hit the roof. But I get to spend every single day with him, and he is an unbelievable guy, a great lad, very intelligent, and one of the best goalkeepers I have seen. It would be a crime if Man United lose a goalkeeper like David de Gea."

The Athletic have reported that the Spaniard had agreed on terms of a new contract, but Manchester United rescinded it, and they lowered the salary further in the new offer.

