Manchester United eye defender with £52 million release clause in January - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalio Inaco, with Liverpool also interested.

As per Football Insider, the centre-back has a £52 million release clause inserted into his contract which expires in June 2027. The Red Devils could look to activate it in the January transfer window but will have to sell either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay to raise funds.

Inacio has been at Sporting since 2012 and has gradually become an irreplaceable part of Ruben Amorim's XI. He has played every minute in his team's nine matches across competitions this season, helping his team keep three clean sheets.

Still just 22, Inacio has accumulated 131 senior appearances for the Portuguese giants in his career. Manchester United are apparently looking to add more depth to their backline, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez suffering injuries earlier this season.

Erik ten Hag evidently doesn't trust Maguire, stripping him of captaincy before the start of the season and handing him just 116 minutes of action since then. West Ham United actively pursued the 30-year-old in the summer but he reportedly rejected the chance to join the Hammers.

McTominay is in the same boat. The 26-year-old Scotland international supposedly had the opportunity to join Fulham in September but refused a move. He has featured in five games across competitions during this campaign, registering 183 minutes of first-team action.

Manchester United boss rules out Sergio Reguilon for Brentford clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Sergio Reguilon will not play a part in Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday (7 October).

The Spaniard was signed on loan on deadline day in September to replenish the club's depth at left-back. But a muscle injury has restricted him to just three appearances across competitions for his new club.

Sofyan Amrabat has played as an auxiliary left-back in his absence in the last two games. It seems the Red Devils will have to find a creative solution for the left-back spot once again when they face Brentford at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has confirmed the former Real Madrid full-back's absence, stating at his pre-match press conference (h/t club's official website):

"Not for tomorrow (when asked about Reguilon's fitness)."

Apart from Amrabat, Ten Hag has Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof who can deputize in that position. They are in dire need of a win after back-to-back home losses against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray.

Manchester United have lost six of their 10 games across competitions this season and sit 10th in the table after seven league games.