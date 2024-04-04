Manchester United handed boost in chase for star defender as club begin hunt for replacement - Reports

Manchester United reportedly want to strengthen its defense this summer with the signing of 27-year-old Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, who is presently with Juventus. The Italian giants have provided their English counterparts with a boost, as they have begun the search for Bremer's replacement, according to according to Tuttosport.

Bremer is thought to be a potentially solid addition to United's team, thanks to his performances across 29 Serie A games this season. His release clause, which is included in his contract with Juventus, has been set between €65 million and €70 million.

This clause may be triggered in the summer of 2025 when it becomes valid. However, Manchester United will need to be concerned, as they are not the only team after Bremer, suggesting that there may be competition for his signing.

Juventus seem to be anticipating his exit already, according to the aforementioned report, as they have already begun searching for Bremer's replacement. Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix and Sporting talent Ousmane Diomande have been identified as their main targets.

Lacroix is estimated to be worth roughly €20 million, and Diomande is valued at over €40 million, meaning the Juventini would still need to splash the cash to get a replacement.

Manchester United face uphill battle for Champions League spot

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been transparent about the club's difficulties qualifying for the Champions League next season. They currently trail fourth place by 11 points, and a string of injuries have made matters worse.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils are now in sixth place, behind Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, but they haven't given up hope just yet. They are hoping to cut their gap to only eight points against Chelsea in their upcoming meeting, as they have played two fewer games than Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of their match against Chelsea, Ten Hag said (via Supersport):

"I know it will be very difficult because we are not in a good position. But we want to win every game, that is the standard we have here... We have to catch up. But I also know we have had a lot of problems so I am a realistic man."

He added:

"In a competition that is so competitive and the teams are so close in terms of levels with each other, then you need the players to be available to make a consistent team to bring the routines in your way of play."

At this point, Manchester United's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four are dependent on every game they play. They will need to start by taking the game to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today (April 4).

