Manchester United hold talks to sign ex-Man City midfielder who could cost €15m: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Wolfsburg sensation Felix Nmecha for a transfer fee in the region of €15 million.

Nmecha could be one of Erik ten Hag's first signings this summer, as the Red Devils aim to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, according to Sport1.

United who have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, are currently keen on adding more fire-power to their midfield. However, Chelsea's valuation of the English international could be a huge stumbling block for a move happening this summer.

Meanwhile, another midfielder currently being linked with the Red Devils happens to be German midfielder Nmecha. Manchester United are believed to have already held preliminary talks with the player's father who also acts as his agent.

The 22-year-old midfield sensation already has experience of playing in England. He previously plied his trade with United arch-rivals Manchester City between the year 2019-2021. He made three senior appearances for City and also provided one assist.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are also open to selling Nmecha this summer. The transfer fee is quoted to be in the region of €15 million, which is actually a bargain for Manchester United in today's already inflated transfer market.

Nmecha made 32 appearances for Wolfsburg during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring three goals and registering five assists across all competitions.

It's left to be seen as to whether Manchester United will succeed in their attempt to sign Nmecha this summer. The German is also reportedly attracting transfer interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to BVBbuzz.

Niko Kovac lauded Manchester United target Felix Nmecha last season

VfL Wolfsburg v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga

Felix Nmecha has emerged as a surprise target for the Red Devils this summer. Talks have reportedly taken place with the player's father ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford.

Nmecha (22) is one of Bundesliga's top prospects and his performance during the 2022-23 season did catch the eye of a couple of top clubs.

During one of the best performances last season, Nmecha drew praise from his head coach Niko Kovac, who described him as the best player on the pitch. The German midfielder bagged a spectacular brace during his side's 4-0 thrashing of Bochum in the Bundesliga in October at the Volkswagen Arena.

Speaking about the United target according to Bullinews, Kovac said:

"He has improved physically. Previously, he never got into a rhythm. He played in so many different positions. Now he's playing in midfield and you can see his technical ability."

The German midfielder helped Wolfsburg finish eighth in the Bundesliga table.

