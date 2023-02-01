Manchester United hope to improve in 3 key positions in the summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly make an attempt to strengthen in three positions during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils made three loan signings in the recently concluded winter transfer window. They signed goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace following Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle United.

United also brought in striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley after agreeing to mututally terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in November. Lastly, they signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on Deadline Day (January 31) from Bayern Munich.

As per insider Samuel Luckhurst's column in the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United will look to make permanent signings in the summer in those three positions.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea in goal and the Spaniard has been an excellent servant for the club. However, he is 32 years old now and has received some criticism for his distribution, a key component of Erik ten Hag's playing style. De Gea's current contract also expires in the summer.

In midfield, United were dealt a major blow when Christian Eriksen picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out until April or early May. Scott McTominay is also recovering from a muscle injury. Hence, they have brought in Sabitzer as a replacement on loan until the end of the season.

However, they are likely to dip into the summer market for a younger midfielder as a backup with Casemiro and Eriksen both turning 31 years old by then.

Lastly, Manchester United need to sign a striker. After Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, they were left with Anthony Martial, who has been immensely injury prone. They have Weghorst to call upon until the end of the season, but will likely look to bring in a permanent solution in the summer.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's clash against Nottingham Forest

The Red Devils will take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on February 1. They won the first leg 3-0 at the City Ground on January 28.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Erik ten Hag provided an injury update on his squad. He said (via manutd.com):

"It’s also we have some issues. I think, tomorrow, Martial and [Jadon] Sancho will return in the game squad. Scott McTominay will still be absent so I think it will also be the next game [against Crystal Palace on Saturday] he will be absent.

"We have to see how that process will go. For the rest, I think everyone is fit.''

If Manchester United go through to the final, they will face Newcastle United, who beat Southampton 3-1 over two legs in the other semi-final.

