Manchester United interested in signing 23-year-old Brazilian winger with £87 million release clause – Reports

Manchester United are allegedly aiming to snap up Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino to bolster their offensive depth in the near future.

The Red Devils, who dished out close to £180 million earlier this summer, are said to be keen to dip into the winter transfer market to rope in a starting wide operator. While Jadon Sancho has been frozen out of their squad, Antony has failed to shine at Erik ten Hag's side so far.

Hence, according to Spanish news website Todofichajes, Manchester United have set their sights on Lino as a potential arrival. However, they are expected to face a tough time luring the star away from the Metropolitano Stadium as Atletico Madrid deem him as untransferable.

Lino, who has a release clause of £87 million, has established himself as a squad member at Diego Simeone's outfit this season. He has registered three goals and four assists in 11 overall games so far.

A right-footed winger adept at occasionally operating at left-back, Lino shot to fame during his season-long loan spell at Valencia last season. The 23-year-old attacker recorded eight goals and three assists in 41 outings, including 36 starts, across all competitions for Valencia.

Prior to joining Atletico Madrid for close to £6 million past summer, the Manchester United target spent three campaigns at Portuguese side Gil Vicente. He made 100 appearances for them, netting 27 goals.

Fabrizio Romano gives take on Manchester United's plans for attacker Anthony Martial

In his column for Caught Offside, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Manchester United's plans for Anthony Martial amid recent speculations of a potential exit. He wrote:

"Anthony Martial is another player fans have been keen to understand more about ahead of January, and from what I'm told, he remains part of the rotation under Erik ten Hag. He's not out of the project. Martial, like some other players at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they're happy to keep him as part of rotations."

Martial, 27, has lately dropped down in his club's pecking order owing to his below-par performances. He has scored just one goal and provided as many assist in 15 games across competitions this season.

As of now, summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is considered to be the starting striker at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old, who arrived in a potential £72 million transfer from Atalanta, has netted five times in 1033 minutes of action, spread across 15 overall outings for Manchester United.