Manchester United join race to sign Chelsea outcast in January: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly joined the race to snap up Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah in the ongoing January transfer window.

Chalobah, 24, has been speculated to leave Stamford Bridge since the start of the 2023-24 season. He is currently below Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi in his club's pecking order.

As a result, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have identified Chalobah as a perfect defensive signing this month. They are hoping to bolster their backline in light of a host of injuries in their squad.

However, Manchester United are likely to face tough competition in their pursuit of the Chelsea academy graduate. They are reportedly set to battle it out with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the near future.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, has featured in 63 games across all competitions for Chelsea. He has helped them keep 20 shutouts and netted four goals for the club so far.

Liverpool and Manchester United aiming to snap up ex-Chelsea target, says journalist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs offered his opinion on ex-Chelsea target Michael Olise's future at Crystal Palace. He opined:

"I don't see anyone succeeding [or even necessarily trying] in signing Michael Olise this window, but there could well be a battle for his signature over the summer when a release clause, in his new contract, kicks in. The clause is higher than his old and complicated £35 million one which Chelsea tried to trigger over the summer only to see Olise pen a new contract."

Identifying two potential summer destinations for Olise, Jacobs added:

"I would keep an eye on Liverpool and Manchester United. Olise is having a superb season so far and a summer exit from Palace could be a real possibility because he wants to play European football. The extension at Palace wasn't necessarily signed to stay long term so much as protect all parties, and raise the release clause because the previous one was set at a bit of a bargain."

Olise, 22, has popped up as a topic of transfer speculation of late due to his stellar brilliant performances for Crystal Palace. He has scored 11 goals and recorded 20 assists in 80 overall matches for his team.

A seven-cap France U21 international, Olise rose to fame on the back of his seven goals and 12 assists for Reading in the 2020-21 season.