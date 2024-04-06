Manchester United keen on signing two Premier League defenders this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on two Premier League defenders ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, they are monitoring the situation of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

The Red Devils have struggled with injury problems, especially in the defensive department. Raphael Varane is now 30 and has been in and out of the team with niggles while Lisandro Martinez has played just 761 minutes of football this season.

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who was out of favor at Old Trafford prior to this season, has played 1,829 minutes of football this campaign. Victor Lindelof, who was also deemed not good enough by many, has played close to 2,000 minutes of football.

It is quite evident why the Red Devils are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of the next season. Konsa and Kilman are both home-grown English players and could be great additions to Erik ten Hag's side.

Konsa has been excellent for Aston Villa under Unai Emery and has been almost ever-present in the starting XI either at centre-back or right-back. The 26-year-old excels on the ball and his versatility makes him a desirable option for any top club.

The two-cap England international has made 39 appearances across competitions this season and has helped the Villans keep 13 clean sheets. He is contracted at Villa Park until 2028 and is expected to cost a fortune.

Kilman, on the other hand, has been an indispensable member of the Wolverhampton Wanderers team over the past few years. The 26-year-old captains the Midlands club and has made 36 appearances across competitions this campaign, helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

Manchester United considering German manager as Erik ten Hag's replacement: Reports

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS Group have reportedly identified Julian Nagelsmann as the potential replacement for Erik ten Hag. The young German manager is currently in charge of the German national team and his contract expires after the European Championship 2024.

It has been claimed that the former Bayern Munich manager wants to continue his reign with die Mannschaft but could be persuaded by an offer from Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air as the club continue to struggle for any kind of consistency this season.

The Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge but things have fallen apart this season. Manchester United find themselves sixth in the table at the moment and are nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

