Manchester United open talks to sign £34 million-rated French wonderkid as they plan to bolster attack - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to open talks with French wonderkid Desrie Doue as they look to bolster their attacking department. As claimed by AcademyScoop via Utd District, the Red Devils are eyeing a major overhaul of their squad in the summer and Doue has emerged as a target.

Doue,18, has established himself as a key player for Ligue 1 side Rennes. The youngster has already made a total of 76 appearances for his boyhood club to date, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process.

A versatile player, Doue is equally comfortable playing either as a No. 10 or on either flank and even as a No. 8. He is blessed technically and boasts plenty of flair and exceptional vision.

The youngster has been capped 32 times for France across youth levels. He could go on to become a key player for Les Bleus at senior level in the years to come.

Manchester United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal for the signature of the teenage prodigy. However, the INEOS group is reportedly looking to gain an advantage by making the first move.

As per the report, Rennes are ready to cash in on their prized asset and value the youngster between £34-42 million. The flamboyant midfielder is contracted with Rennes until the summer of 2026.

Kobbie Mainoo sends message ahead of Manchester United vs Man City FA Cup final

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has made a bold claim ahead of their FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City on Saturday, May 25. The young midfielder has claimed that he and his teammates will give their everything to clinch the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old also urged the fans to back the team despite Manchester City being outright favorites.

“We're not coming to take part, we are coming to win. We know they're doing amazing at the moment, but we have to prepare as best we can to give ourselves the best chance of winning," Mainoo said.

“We have a good team spirit, players who can lead the team and who can bring real energy. In a final, anything can happen and with the fans we have, I feel like we can give ourselves a real chance,” he added.

Manchester City created history by becoming the first-ever team to win four successive Premier League titles. Manchester United, on the other hand, only managed to secure an eighth-placed finish following a difficult end to the season.