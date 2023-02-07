Manchester United prepared to launch £107 million bid to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to break the bank to land red-hot Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer, who has also caught the eye of Chelsea.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Red Devils are ready to match the British transfer record fee of £107 million Chelsea paid to sign Enzo Fernandez.

Osimhen has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football with his exploits for Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with 16 strikes in just 17 games while also providing four assists.

The 24-year-old scored a stunning brace in Napoli's 3-0 away win over Spezia on Sunday that saw them extend their lead at the top of the Italian league to 13 points.

Osimhen's blistering form has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, including Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has an injury-prone Anthony Martial and January loanee Wout Weghorst as his only two options up front right now.

It is understood that the Dutchman is determined to land a new top-class number nine in the summer as they also look to ship Martial off.

Osimhen has reportedly emerged as the Dutchman's first-choice ahead of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as they reckon that Kane could be difficult to land from their Premier League rivals.

However, Manchester United could be set to face strong competition for Osimhen from Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled to score goals in recent weeks and have continued with Kai Havertz as a false nine despite their lavish spending in other areas.

Todd Boehly is thought to be looking for a natural striker in the summer with Osimhen in his sights.

Since his move to Napoli from Lille in 2020, the Manchester United target has scored a total of 45 goals and provided 13 assists in 83 games.

Gary Lineker gives glowing verdict on Manchester United and Chelsea target

Former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker gave a glowing verdict on reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen after his brace against Spezia on February 5.

Before the match against Spezia, Osimhen was seen stepping into the stands and hugging a girl who was hit by a ball during the pre-match warmups. Replying to a video of the incident, Lineker tweeted:

"Then bags another 2 goals. He’s as talented on the pitch as he is kind off it. Grande."

Poll : 0 votes