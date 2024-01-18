Manchester United set to be rivaled by Arsenal and Real Madrid for PL defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to face tough competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for the signature of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. The 21-year-old defender is in high demand after doing well for Sean Dyche's side this season.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Arsenal are the latest club to show interest in Branthwaite. The Gunners want to add a centre-back in the summer and are looking to take the youngster to the Emirates.

Real Madrid are also in the market for a central defender and reportedly see the Everton youngster as a good fit. They want to sign the Englishman in the summer and are keeping tabs on his situation at Goodison Park.

Manchester United have reportedly identified the 21-year-old as the long-term replacement for Raphael Varane, but are unable to make a move in the ongoing winter transfer window due to FFP issues. They will also be looking to make their move in the summer.

According to reports, Everton are not looking to sell the defender any time soon despite their troubles with the Premier League's profitability rules this season. Branthwaite has a contract until 2027 at Goodison Park and looks set to be the subject of a bidding war in the summer.

Liverpool were urged to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target by club legend

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge spoke to LiverpoolECHO earlier this season and urged the Reds to sign Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

While noting the complications that would arise in a deal between the local rivals, Aldridge claimed that the defender has all the capabilities to shine under Jurgen Klopp. He said:

"I don't want to upset any Evertonians by saying this, and whether Liverpool would buy from Everton is another matter as it rarely happens, but I certainly think he has got the ability to go on and become a leading figure and a starter for England. The fact Jurgen Klopp even talked him up before the game in his pre-match press conference was interesting."

Voetball International journalist Suleyman Ozturk spoke about the young defender last month and claimed that the Manchester United target would be perfect for Liverpool. He said:

"I think the period in the Netherlands, in the Eredivisie, has been good for him. You mention that footballing ability that was also noticeable at PSV, but I also feel his positioning is unbelievable. In the duels with the Chelsea striker Broja, I thought he was very strong."

"If I were Liverpool, I would buy him as a successor to Van Dijk. I really think he is the revelation of this season at Everton in the Premier League. He's already leader in a defence at a club in big trouble. The fact that at 21 you play in the starting line up in a Sean Dyche team is not easy."

Liverpool are looking to add a defender and 90MIN report that they have shown interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill again.