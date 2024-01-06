Manchester United set surprise asking price for 22-year-old star - Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United have set an asking price of £9 million for 22-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri joined the Red Devils for the same amount from Penarol back in 2020. The youngster had to wait before getting his chance in the first team, spending two different loan spells at Spanish club Alaves to gain first-team experience.

Pellistri has been on the fringes of the first team this season, with one assist to his name. He has never scored for Manchester United's senior team, providing two assists in his 23 appearances for the club.

Pellistri has made 13 appearances across competitions this term, with three of them coming in the first XI. He has gotten some opportunities due to Jadon Sancho's continued absence and Antony's lackluster form.

Erik ten Hag recently challenged the youngster to step up his game a notch and become a regular in the first XI. The Dutch manager told the media last month (via Metro):

"For Pelli he has to make a step from a bench player, often having a very good impact, to a starting XI player. We will see how quick that process will go."

However, as per The Sun report, Ten Hag has seen enough and is now ready to sanction the permanent sale of Pellistri.

OGC Nice and Sevilla are among the parties interested in taking Pellistri on loan, while Villarreal are contemplating a permanent move. The Red Devils reportedly want to recoup the sum they spent on the player and want £9 million.

On the other hand, despite INEOS group's acquisition of United's minority stakes, the club are expected to have a quiet January window. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are reportedly keen on assessing the quality of the team's current players.

Sevilla interested in Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri

According to Diario de Sevilla, La Liga club Sevilla are contemplating a January move for Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri. The Andalusian club have had a horrid time on the pitch this season and are currently 16th in La Liga.

20-year-old Mejbri, meanwhile, has barely got an opportunity in Manchester United's first team this season. He has made just nine appearances, starting only four of those matches.

Sevilla's sporting director Victor Orta reportedly wants to bring the Tunisia international to Spain. As per the report, Mejbri is also interested in joining the La Liga side.