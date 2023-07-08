"Manchester United is still monitoring his situation" - Journalist makes claim about Red Devils interest in rumoured Arsenal target

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Arsenal target and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch right-back's speed, dribbling and passing ability make him one of the finest modern full-backs in his age bracket. He finished last season with nine goals and seven assists in 48 games across competitions.

Arsenal have chased him this summer as they look to sign an attacking right-back. But according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners are not actively pursuing him right now.

Instead, Manchester United are believed to be monitoring his situation at the BayArena. The 22-year-old's contract at Bayer Leverkusen doesn't expire before June 2025.

The journalist adds that the Red Devils' next move will depend on the club's ownership situation. The Glazers announced in November their intention to sell the 20-time English first-division champions.

Since then, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Than have emerged as two potential bidders. However, as per Manchester Evening News, it is still unclear who will become the club's next owners.

The uncertainty surrounding the takeover situation did not, however, stop the club from splashing £55 million in initial fees to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount. They are also in active pursuit of Inter Milan's Andre Onana and could offer ~£47 million to acquire the 27-year-old's services.

Pundit urges Manchester United to consider move for Arsenal midfielder

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince has urged the Red Devils to make a move for Arsenal's Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are open to offers for the 30-year-old, who signed for them from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Since then, he has registered five goals and four assists in 99 games and has become a key cog in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

However, Partey's future is uncertain as Arsenal are close to signing Declan Rice for £105 million from West Ham United and are pursuing Southampton's Romeo Lavia. He could leave the Emirates this summer (h/t Mirror).

Ince has urged the Red Devils to take advantage of the situation and told Betway:

"There's also talk about Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal. You think about the first six months of the season, Partey was absolutely fantastic. Jorginho came in and, for some reason, he stopped getting games. That's when Arsenal started losing and drawing games. I'd be looking at someone like him..."

Partey was left out of the starting XI on seven occasions after Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January. But they still managed to garner 15 out of a possible 21 points during that time.

