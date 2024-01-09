Manchester United ‘very interested’ in signing Ligue 1 forward before the end of January transfer window: Reports

Manchester United are extremely interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David in the January transfer window, according to FootballTransfers (as per Manchester Evening News).

Erik ten Hag and company have struggled to find the back of the net this season with all of their attackers struggling for form. They have scored just 22 goals in the Premier League, the lowest amongst the top 13 clubs in the table.

Manchester United recruited Rasmus Hojlund to bolster their attacking strength over the summer. However, the 20-year-old has struggled for form, scoring just one Premier League goal in 15 appearances to date. Anthony Martial has also been quite poor and has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this year.

The Red Devils are reportedly eager to recruit Jonathan David. The 23-year-old made a name for himself at Belgian club Gent before joining Ligue 1 outfit Lille in 2020.

The Canada international has plundered 68 goals and provided 15 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions, helping Lille win two trophies. He has also been in fine form this season, registering 10 goals and six assists in 24 games.

Manchester United will need to move fast to sign David as Aston Villa are also allegedly interested in signing the forward, who is reportedly eager to leave Lille.

"Stop messing about" - Roy Keane blasts Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund after 2-0 win against Wigan in FA Cup fixture

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has slammed Rasmus Hojlund after he missed several big chances to score during their 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic on Monday.

The Red Devils dominated Wigan away from home, securing a 2-0 win through goals from Diogo Dalot (22') and Bruno Fernandes (74'). However, Hojlund struggled to make an impact and showed a lack of confidence in front of goal.

The 20-year-old headed Alejandro Garnacho's cross against the crossbar from close range. He then shot wide from six yards out after Marcus Rashford's effort was saved, wasting two big chances to get on the scoresheet.

Keane was far from impressed and told ITV (via METRO):

"You’re too kind. I’d be fuming with him. We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight. We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight, they’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight in terms of missing chances, not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight."

He added:

"The striker is missing chances, we can say “unlucky” all day, but they’re great opportunities. Put the ball in the back of the net, stop messing about."

Manchester United have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they face either of Eastleigh or Newport County on January 27.