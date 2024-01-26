Multiple Ligue 1 clubs keen on signing Arsenal midfielder on loan in the current transfer window - Reports

Two clubs from France's Ligue 1 are reportedly interested in taking Arsenal's Fabio Vieira on loan in this January transfer window.

Vieira might leave the Emirates Stadium, as he is set to fall in the pecking order of attacking midfielders with Emile Smith Rowe back in shape. The Gunners' summer signing Kai Havertz is also filling his role making it nearly impossible for Vieira to find playing time. He has played 14 games across all competitions this season, but mostly as a substitute, totaling a mere 507 minutes.

At 23, the Portuguese is still seen as a promising player and a loan could help him get the consistent play he needs to develop. According to Football Transfers, AS Monaco and another French club are interested in his services.

Vieira moved to Arsenal from Porto in 2022 for €35 million, with an extra €5 million in possible add-ons. However, since arriving, he hasn't shown the great form he had in Portugal, where he scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists for Porto across 76 games.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently mentioned on Sky Sports that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta doesn't believe in Vieira's abilities. He said (via Football Transfers):

"Fabio Vieira cost £34million. Mikel thought he would’ve weakened the side by bringing him on. They do rely on the perfect pass and the thread, they haven’t got full-backs that deliver really good crosses, they haven’t got a midfield player that switches play or plays De Bruyne-style crosses."

Vieira has scored three goals and contributed 10 assists in 46 games for Arsenal.

Arsenal have eyes on Callum Wilson as Newcastle look to make sales

Arsenal, along with Chelsea and Manchester United, are reportedly keen on Newcastle United's Callum Wilson as the transfer deadline approaches. The Magpies are willing to let Wilson go for £18 million, and this has caught the attention of these Premier League clubs, according to Evening Standard (via GiveMeSport).

The reason behind Newcastle's decision to sell Wilson is to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over Newcastle in October 2021, they've spent about £400 million, and selling Wilson could help balance their books.

The striker has scored 46 goals for the Magpies, including seven in 14 Premier League games this season. This is better than Arsenal's current options. Eddie Nketiah has scored just five in 20 Premier League games while Gabriel Jesus has managed only three goals in 16 appearances.