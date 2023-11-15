Premier League club set asking price in ‘excess of £100 million’ for Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea target Evan Ferguson will reportedly cost over £100 million next summer.

Ferguson has impressed the football world at just 19 years of age. The Irishman made his senior debut for Brighton & Hove Albion last year. He has since made 43 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists.

Ferguson recently signed a new contract with Brighton that will expire in 2029 and has no release clause. As per talkSport (via Metro), the Seagulls will demand a price of over £100 million for the youngster next summer. They sold midfielder Moises Caicedo for £115 million to Chelsea in the summer and are expected to continue with their high demands.

The Blues are also linked with a potential move for Ferguson next summer. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer but he has failed to impress so far. He has scored seven goals in 14 games across competitions, with four coming in the last two games.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Ferguson. The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer. He has scored five goals in four UEFA Champions League appearances but none in 11 appearances in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

Spurs, meanwhile, are still looking for a successor for Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Ferguson has started this season well, scoring five goals in 14 games across competitions. He is currently on the international break with the Republic of Ireland, for whom he's registered three goals and one assist in eight games.

Victor Osimhen on favorite PL team amidst links to Manchester United and Chelsea

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen recently spoke about his links with a move to the Premier League and Saudi Arabia in the summer. When asked on the John Obi Mikel podcast about his favorite teams from the English top flight, the Nigerian replied (via Caught Offside):

“I don’t have a favourite PL team but I have two jerseys: Chelsea and Manchester United. Many friends of mine are Chelsea fans, few are Man Utd fans.”

Osimhen has garnered plenty of interest since his sensational 2022-23 season where he helped Napoli win the Serie A title. He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

The Nigerian striker has also started this season well, registering six goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.