Premier League side feel Manchester United could swoop for midfielder if they suffer relegation: Reports

Manchester United could swoop in for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as the relegation-threatened club find themselves teetering on the edge of a precipice. With fears mounting, Football Insider has revealed that the stellar 24-year-old midfielder could be the first to fly the coop if the team plunges into the abyss of relegation.

Adams, an American central midfielder, was brought on board from RB Leipzig just last summer for a noteworthy transfer fee of up to £20 million, including add-ons. Since his arrival, he's proven his mettle, becoming a lynchpin in the Leeds United lineup.

His recent absence due to a hamstring injury has seen Leeds' form falter, plunging them into the dreaded drop zone as the last match of the season looms large. Caught in a downward spiral, Leeds are left holding their breath, with the future of their midfield dynamo hanging in the balance.

According to Football insiders, Adams has caught the eye of numerous clubs, both in the Premier League and across the top European leagues. If Leeds United find themselves ejected from the Premier League, it's almost a foregone conclusion that they won't be able to retain Adams.

Adding to the speculation is Manchester United's potential interest. The Premier League giants have been known to swoop in and pick up high-quality players from teams in distress, and Leeds' predicament might just give them the perfect opportunity to nab Adams.

Manchester United keep their eyes on Chelsea's star midfielder Mason Mount as uncertainty looms

In a season fraught with disappointment for Chelsea, the potential exit of star midfielder Mason Mount could be rubbing salt in the wounds. Speculation is rife that the 24-year-old England international could abandon the Chelsea ship and seek new pastures, with Manchester United reportedly being his preferred destination.

A report by The Athetic hints at an imminent departure for Mount from Stamford Bridge, especially with his contract set to run out next year and no visible progress on an extension. The situation has caught the attention of several top-tier clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, but The Athletic report suggests that Mount might have his sights set on Manchester United.

Given the current scenario, the Red Devils are said to be prepping for negotiations with Chelsea. They're gearing up for talks about a possible transfer, with a ballpark figure of £60 million being discussed.

