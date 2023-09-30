Premier League side interested in signing Manchester United star Scott McTominay - Reports

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay next summer.

McTominay was linked with a departure from Old Trafford in the summer as well. West Ham United made a £30 million bid for the Scotland international but the Red Devils rejected the bid. However, as per Manchester Evening News, had West Ham made a second offer, the midfielder would've been sold.

Fulham were also interested in signing McTominay after Palhinha's agreement with a move to Bayern Munich. However, the Cottagers eventually failed to sign a replacement, leading to Palhinha's return to Craven Cottage.

Bayern Munich are still interested in Palhinha, though, which could lead to the Cottagers turning to McTominay as a replacement. Manchester United would also be willing to let the midfielder go with his contract expiring in 2025.

McTominay came through the Red Devils' academy and made his senior debut in 2017. He has made 214 appearances for them, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists.

The Scotsman has made five appearances across competitions this season, starting twice. With Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount's return to fitness, McTominay's game time is expected to further reduce at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag lauds Manchester United midfielder's recent performances

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has recently put in some excellent performances. Having gotten opportunities due to injuries to other players, the midfielder has displayed his ability and tenacity.

He scored as a substitute in United's 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion before playing the entire 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Burnley. He also started in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup third round.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Palace on Saturday (September 30), Erik ten Hag was asked about Mejbri's performance and he replied (via manutd.com):

“I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad, that this is the demand and this has to be the standard. When you are playing that position, [this is] what you have to bring to the team to get success."

"Especially when you are playing against possession teams, he is a really good fit and can give a good contribution to a good performance and to a result.”

Mejbri has made six senior appearances for Manchester United so far. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are also looking to extend the midfielder's contract, which expires next summer.