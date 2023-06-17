Premier League side ready to launch move for £35 million rated Arsenal star - Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

Balogun came through the Gunners' youth setup and has made 10 senior appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Stade Reims and he was excellent for the club. He was the fourth top scorer in the Ligue 1 with 21 goals in 37 games.

Balogun has now left Reims but his future at Arsenal is in doubt as he wants regular playing time. However, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah's presence, he might just be a bench option with the Gunners.

As per The Express, Crystal Palace have enquired about the American striker. While they haven't made an official bid, they have asked for more information about the youngster.

Palace's main strikers Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored just seven Premier League goals between them last season. Hence, the club certainly need major reinforcements in the striker position.

However, the Eagles face tough competition for Balogun's signature as Inter Milan and RB Leipzig are also interested in the striker. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal will demand £35 million for the 21-year-old.

Arsenal star Folarin Balogun opens up on his USMNT debut

After being unable to find a place in England's senior team, Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun recently decided to represent the USA national team. He made his debut in USMNT's 3-0 win over rivals Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on Wednesday, June 15.

The game was full of controversies as it saw four red cards, two on each side. Moreover, the referee ended the game around four minutes early due to the crowd making homophobic chants.

After the game, Balogun shared his thoughts on making his debut and the chaotic match. The Arsenal striker told CBS Sports:

"The boys told me it was going to be intense, but I’m definitely still shocked by the events. There was so much going on! But I’m just delighted that we were able to win and I’m delighted that I was able to make my debut. I gave it all I’ve got. I’m proud of the boys. I think I’m a bit overwhelmed! I’m just taking it all in. I’m buzzing."

He added:

“I was on the floor because I was in pain, but when I looked up I saw so many people around and I knew that my teammates were trying to defend me. I would do the same for them. It’s a nice feeling. I’m disappointed about the red cards on our end and hopefully we can control that in the next game.”

USMNT will face Canada in the Nations League final at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, June 18.

