PSG keen on signing Barcelona star as Luis Enrique wants to bolster midfield - Reports

According to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi. Club manager Luis Enrique is a big fan of the Spanish midfielder and is eager to add the player to their ranks to bolster the midfield.

Gavi has been one of Barca's key players since making his debut for the first team in 2021. He has so far made 97 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists. The Spaniard recently took up the number 6 jersey as well, a number previously worn by current Barcelona manager Xavi, who is one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Gavi played under Enrique in the Spain national team when the coach was in charge of La Roja. Enrique is now keen on a reunion with his former pupil and is looking to bring the youngster to Paris. With Marco Verratti looking set to leave PSG, Gavi can serve as a worthy replacement for the Italian if he leaves.

Gavi is contracted with Barca until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €90 million.

PSG complete the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

PSG have already managed to prise away one of Barcelona's key players in the summer transfer market as Ousmane Dembele has completed a move to the Parisian club.

The Frenchman has joined the Ligue 1 side for a fee of €50.4 million. The Parisian club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently reacted to the team completing a move for Dembele as he said (via Ligue 1's website):

“We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our club. The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our Club."

Dembele joined Barca back in 2017 and made 185 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists across competitions. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the player performs in Paris.