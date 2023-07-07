Real Madrid contact Barcelona target's entourage over potential transfer - Reports

According to journalist Adrian Sanchez, Real Madrid made contact with Barcelona target Ivan Fresneda's agent regarding a summer move.

Fresneda, 18, currently plays for Real Valladolid. The youngster made 24 appearances for the La Liga side in 2022-23. He has attracted the interest of several European giants with his performances.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to sign a new right-back. Dani Carvajal's powers are on the wane and Alvaro Odriozola looks set to leave the club in the summer. Los Blancos have previously been linked with Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo as well.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are also interested in signing Fresneda. They are actively looking for a new right-back after Jules Kounde was used as a makeshift player in the position for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

Barca have previously been linked with players like Cancelo and Benjamin Pavard. However, the club's dire financial situation doesn't allow them to make a marquee signing in the summer transfer market. Hence, Barca are said to have turned their attention towards young Fresneda.

Arda Guler snubs Barcelona for Real Madrid

Barcelona have already lost a transfer target to Real Madrid in the summer market. While the club were heavily linked with a move for Arda Guler, the Turkish star decided to join Los Blancos instead.

Guler, 18, arrives in Spain as one of the best young talents in European football. He was presented as a Madrid player on Friday, July 7. In his presentation, the former Fenerbahce star said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"First of all, I'd like to remember Di Stéfano. This is the most important club in the world and I feel very happy and proud to be here. Many clubs have approached me, but Real Madrid was my preference. I want to bring all my football and talent to Real Madrid.”

He added:

“I'm best in the centre of midfield. But it's not important because I want to earn my position. I want to be an offensive player and create goal scoring situations. The position is up to the coach. I play well in the centre and also on the right wing.”

Guler is expected to have a bright future at the club. He adds to Los Blancos' young midfield core, joining the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

