Real Madrid dealt blow as star man picks up injury in national team training - Reports

In a potentially troubling development for Real Madrid, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly picked up a knee injury.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi (via Madrid Xtra), this unfortunate incident transpired while the player was training with the French national squad. The report claims that the 21-year-old midfielder suffered the knock after colliding with international teammate Ousmane Dembele. Consequently, Camavinga had to prematurely terminate his participation in the training session.

France are gearing up for their encounters against Gibraltar and Greece in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in the ongoing international break. Camavinga, whose skills have been recognized and rewarded with a call-up by national team manager Didier Deschamps, now faces uncertainty regarding his availability.

Real Madrid, understandably, will have cause for concern, due to the pivotal role Camavinga plays within their squad under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

His significance has been magnified in Aurelien Tchouameni’s absence, who suffered an injury in October and is expected to be out till mid-December. Camavinga has been the preferred defensive midfielder for Los Blancos in his compatriot's absence.

This season, Camavinga’s influence has been clear, with him featuring in every single one of Real Madrid’s 17 fixtures across all competitions, contributing an assist. It is little surprise that he has signed a contract extension with the club until 2029.

Real Madrid enter the fray for Athletic Club's Nico Williams - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly cast their lot into the increasingly competitive pursuit of Athletic Club talent Nico Williams. With his contract set to expire in June, Williams has become a sought-after entity, attracting attention not only from Spain but also from a cadre of clubs in England's Premier League.

Spanish sports outlet AS (via Tribal Football) has shed light on the Madridstas' growing interest in Williams. It has been suggested that a move to Los Merengues could be highly complementary to his unique style of play.

Williams is also on the radar of English clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa. Despite this international appeal, Williams reportedly harbours a preference for continuing his career in his native Spain.

In what could be a pivotal factor, Williams is believed to have expressed a leaning towards Real Madrid, should he be faced with a choice between the Madrid giants and Barcelona.

However, the forward is reportedly insistent on renewing his contract with the Basque club prior to any potential departure. This stance will ensure that any interested party would need to engage in formal transfer negotiations with Athletic Club to secure his services.