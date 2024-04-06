Real Madrid lead Manchester City in race for €100 million-rated attacker - Reports

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have taken the lead over Manchester City in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, 20, is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe. Top clubs have taken notice of the Germany international's prowess. However, Los Blancos and City are the two leading candidates.

A deal for Wirtz could cost as much as €100 million. Both European giants are aware of that but are ready to splash the cash out. Wirtz is reportedly considered a generational talent by Los Merengues and the Madrid giants are contemplating a move in 2025. They see Wirtz as the future replacement of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Los Blancos currently hold the upper hand, as per the aforementioned report. Real Madrid are also considering Xabi Alonso as the manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian's contract ends in 2025. Alonso's recruitment could hand the La Liga giants the lead in the race to sign Wirtz.

Wirtz has been a key player for Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 18 assists in 38 appearances across competitions. Wirtz is a 16-time Germany international and recently scored a wonder goal against France to open his tally. He also has four assists for Die Mannschaft.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos reflects on nine-day break ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid last played against Athletic Club on March 31 and earned a 2-0 away win. Their next match is on Tuesday, April 9, in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at home against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has already said that Los Blancos having such a long break is a big advantage. Toni Kroos, though, is unsure as the German thinks that the players are used to playing every week. He said (via GOAL):

"We are not used to not playing for nine days. If you ask me today, it suits me very well. It won't be a disadvantage for us but I don't know if it will be a big advantage. We are all used to playing every week."

The blockbuster clash against Manchester City is a big test for Real Madrid, who are also looking to avenge their defeat (1-5 on aggregate) in last season's semi-finals.

