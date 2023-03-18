Real Madrid and Manchester City target set to be offered new contract at current club - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly set to offer Kaoru Mitoma a new contract amidst interest in the winger from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Mitoma has been in sensational form for the Seagulls this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists across competitions. Mitoma's contributions have helped Brighton be within just six points of the Premier League top four with two games in hand.

The Japanese winger's current contract with the Seagulls expires in the summer of 2025. However, as per TEAMTalk, the club are set to offer Mitoma a new contract to try to fend off interest from clubs across Europe. Brighton could also make him the highest-earning player at the club with a record deal.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are monitoring Mitoma's situation and could make a move for him in the summer. The latter let go of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus last summer and could look to add more depth to their attack.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, could part ways with Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio in the summer. This could open up space for them to sign Mitoma.

As per 90min, Arsenal were also interested in Mitoma before they signed Leandro Trossard in January earlier this year.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 but was loaned out to Union Berlin for the 2021-22 season. He returned to the Seagulls last summer and has been brilliant since.

Real Madrid and Manchester City hoping for a reunion in the UEFA Champions League this season

The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the ongoing season was announced on Friday, March 17.

Real Madrid will face Chelsea in a repeat of last season's quarterfinals. They beat the Blues 5-4 on aggregate on that occasion, exacting revenge from the semifinals of the 2020-21 season.

Los Blancos then went on to face Manchester City in the semifinals and incredibly won 6-5 on aggregate. They trailed the Premier League side 5-3 until the 89th minute of the second leg before the 14-time Champions turned it around.

Real Madrid then beat Liverpool in the final to lift their 14th trophy.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals this season. Manager Pep Guardiola will hope to get past his former side to face Los Blancos in the semifinals.

Manchester City are still searching for their maiden Champions League trophy.

Poll : 0 votes