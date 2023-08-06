Real Madrid set to make surprise move for Chelsea target - Reports

Real Madrid's relentless pursuit of Kylian Mbappe has been the talk of the footballing world, but the Spanish giants also have a Chelsea target in mind. Amidst their search for established stars, the Madridistas also have an eye on the future, targeting a burgeoning talent from Brazil.

Prodigious forward Deivid Washington has garnered resounding acclaim since his breakthrough into Santos' first team in May 2023. Just 18 years old, his full debut against Bahia saw him score, and his performance in nine games has already produced two goals.

Coming in the rich legacy of the academy that introduced legends like Pele and Neymar, Washington has stepped into the spotlight with remarkable grace. Standing tall at an imposing height of 1.87 meters, he projects an intimidating figure on the field.

Notably, his physicality belies the astonishing ability he possesses — a penchant for gliding past defenders with the ball seemingly glued to his feet. According to Globo (via Football Transfers), his skill on the ball has attracted Real Madrid's transfer chief Juni Calafat, who has been diligently monitoring Washington's progress.

According to the report, Calafat is renowned for unearthing young gems. He played a pivotal role in securing talents like Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, and Arda Guler, and will be looking to bring Washington to the Bernabeu.

However, Madrid's ambitions face a challenge as Chelsea have also expressed interest in the young Brazilian. Washington's stunning display against Newell's Old Boys in a Copa Sudamericana match drew the attention of Stamford Bridge. Newell's is Blues' manager Mauricio Pochettino's former club, and he has now set the youngster in his sights.

Real Madrid and Chelsea eye Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid and Chelsea find themselves entangled in an intense duel for alternative options in their respective attacking lineups. Carlo Ancelotti's relentless pursuit of offensive reinforcements has led the Spanish giants to set their sights on Juventus' prized striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Although the arrival of Joselu provided some solace after the departure of talisman Karim Benzema, Madrid's hierarchy is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for attacking prowess. Cadena SER (via GOAL) has reported that Serbia's Vlahovic is the name that has captured their attention and imagination.

The allure of donning the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid is undoubtedly enticing for the 23-year-old talented striker. With Juventus banned from European competitions this season, the forward could return to the Champions League with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid must prepare for a fierce battle with Chelsea, as the London club has also cast their gaze on the promising forward. However, they are unable to offer Vlahovic, who has 23 goals in 63 games for Juventus, Champions League football.