Real Madrid want 24-year-old star out of the club after not being satisfied by his performances: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid want Andriy Lunin out of the club in the summer transfer window as the Ukrainian has failed to impress with his performances so far.

Lunin started the pre-season friendly against Milan and conceded two goals. The Ukrainian is a back-up to Thibaut Courtois and the Belgian is the club's undisputed number 1.

While Lunin's contract is set to expire in 2024, the club could show the player, who refused a summer exit, the exit door this summer. They are keen on signing Getafe's David Soria as an alternative for Courtois.

Lunin joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has since made only 17 appearances for the club, conceding 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets. Minutes in the first team have been few and far in between to come by for the player and he is expected to head the exit door in the summer transfer market, as per the aforementioned El Nacional report.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga spoke ahead of the Manchester United clash

Real Madrid are set to take on Manchester United in a pre-season clash in Houston. Ahead of the match, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga addressed the media.

The youngster said that despite the nucleus of the team being young, Los Blancos are a mature team. Speaking to the media, the prodigious midfield star said (via Los Blancos' website):

"We're a young but mature team. We're older in the head and we're all good players."

Camavinga further spoke about the team, telling:

"We have a great team with good players. I hope we can win as many trophies as possible and I'm happy to be here and to begin a new season with [Real] Madrid."

Los Blancos have signed two of the world's top talents in the summer transfer window. They've added Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler to their ranks.

The two aforementioned names along with the likes of Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, could be expected to the team's midfield core in the coming years as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are nearing the end of their glowing careers.