Real Madrid willing to pay €20m for player linked with a potential move to PL giants - Reports

Boca Juniors' budding talent, Valentin Barco, has found himself at the epicentre of an escalating transfer tussle between Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester City.

Madrid's transfer chief Juni Calafat has strongly recommended the signing of the Argentine left-back, who has been nothing short of sensational in the Copa Libertadores.

However, according to El Nacional, Manchester City's chase has complicated the affair, with them having already tabled a bid in excess of €10 million. Not to be outdone, Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez is reportedly prepared to double down with a €20 million offer to acquire the 19-year-old Argentine left-back.

Boca Juniors have made it clear that they have no intentions of parting ways with Barco until the winter transfer window. This delay aligns well with the conclusion of the Copa Libertadores tournament, providing an extended window for Barco to further showcase his abilities.

Consequently, his market valuation could skyrocket if he does well, which could potentially lead to an even more lucrative deal for Boca Juniors. Real Madrid are further leveraging their appeal by highlighting the opportunities that await Barco at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to the report, the lack of talent in the left-back position means that Barco could very well become a cornerstone of the Los Blancos backline. Unlike at Manchester City, where competition for starting spots is particularly fierce, there is an allure of consistent playing time with Madrid.

Real Madrid turns its gaze towards Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

Real Madrid are reportedly setting their sights on Manchester United's teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho. According to Fichajes (Madrid Universal), Juni Calafat has closely monitored the progress of the 19-year-old Argentine winger.

Garnacho moved to the English Premier League in the summer of 2020 and has since been making waves at Old Trafford. Under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag last season, the teenager clocked in 34 senior appearances while registering five goals and an equal number of assists.

His stock has risen significantly, particularly due to the absences of Antony and Jadon Sancho, thereby potentially thrusting him into a more prominent role at United. The Argentine prodigy is poised to become an even more integral part of the squad, given the recent void in the Red Devils' frontline.

However, Garnacho's experience with Atletico Madrid at the youth stage adds some complexity, given the inter-city rivalry between the two Madrid-based clubs. Aside from this, Manchester United are unlikely to let him go to Los Blancos without a fierce negotiation process, potentially involving a hefty transfer fee.