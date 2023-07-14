Saudi club were blocked from making bid to sign five Chelsea players at once - Reports

According to reports, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal tried to sign five Chelsea players at once. However, their move was blocked by officials as they perceived the sums of the offers to be way more than the market value.

It is unknown which five players from the Stamford Bridge club Al-Hilal tried to sign. Kalidou Koulibaly recently completed a move to the Riyadh-based club for a fee of £25 million.

Apart from that Eduardo Mendy has completed a move to Al-Ahli while N'Golo Kante has joined Al-Ittihad. Hakim Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Nassr.

Overall, the Saudi Pro League clubs have been making moves in the transfer market. However, Saudi Pro League officials were worried similar bids submitted could result in getting a premium added on top of it.

Kalidou Koulibaly reacts to his Chelsea departure

After joining Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2022, Kalidou Koulibaly made only 32 appearances for the club. He scored two goals and provided one assist for the Blues as well.

The Senegalese, however, never quite found his feet at Stamford Bridge. Upon joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, the central defender said (via BBC):

"From my first game to my last, it was an honour to wear this badge. Last season wasn't the one we wanted, but I want to thank the fans and everyone at the club for your support."

Koulibaly's only season at Stamford Bridge turned out to be one of the most disastrous campaigns in Blues' history. They finished 12th in the Premier League, far lower than anyone expected. The club are now looking to rebuild with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.