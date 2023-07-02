Serie A club want at least €45m to part ways with Manchester United transfer target - Reports

Serie A giants Atalanta have reportedly rejected a €35 million (£30 million) bid from Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund. As reported by Football Italia, the Black and Blues want at least €45 million (£38.7 million) to consider the sale of their priced asset.

Hojlund has emerged as one of the most coveted youngsters on the planet following his breakthrough with Atalanta. The Danish sensation has also enjoyed a stellar start to his international career having managed six goals in his first five senior appearances for his country.

Manchester United have been named as huge admirers of the young striker, who has been compared to Manchester City's Erling Haaland. It has been claimed that the Red Devils have scouted him extensively and hold him in high regard.

Rasmus Hojlund only joined Atalanta last summer from Sturm Graz for a figure of around €17 million. In his maiden season for the Serie A side, he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

Manchester United are evidently in need of a reliable goalscorer up front having been largely dependent on Marcus Rashford last season. Rashford scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions last season.

Anthony Martial is the only natural number nine at Erik ten Hag's disposal right now following Wout Weghorst's return to Burnley after a disappointing six-month loan spell. The Frenchman has struggled with persistent injuries during his time at Old Trafford and featured only 29 times last season scoring nine times.

Hojlund is just 20 years of age and is an old-school forward who has a knack for making runs behind the opponent's backline. He looks destined for the top but we will have to wait and see whether the Red Devils can land him this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have agreed a £60 million transfer fee with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount after three bids were rejected. The Englishman looks set to be Erik ten Hag's first acquisition of the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants Real Madrid star to bolster his midfield ranks

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as he looks to take his midfield to the next level. As per a report in El Nacional, Red Devils officials have travelled to Madrid to hold talks regarding a move for the Frenchman.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos last summer in a €100 million deal from AS Monaco. The France international was considered the long-term replacement for Casemiro who left for Manchester United.

Tchouameni featured in 50 games across competitions for Real Madrid last season but could be offloaded considering the wealth of options the La Liga giants have in midfield. Jude Bellingham has joined the Spaniard this summer which could pave the way for Tchouameni's exit.

