Sir Alex Ferguson showing increased interest in Manchester United after being ‘enthused’ by Ten Hag: Reports

Sir Alex Ferguson is showing an increased interest in Manchester United after being 'enthused' by current boss Erik ten Hag. As per The Mirror, the iconic former Manchester United manager is hugely impressed with how Ten Hag has fared after taking over in the summer.

Since Ferguson retired in 2013, things have only gone downhill for the Red Devils, with a number of top managers trying and failing at the club. However, the report claims that Ten Hag has managed to lift the legendary Scottish manager's spirits over the last few weeks.

Manchester United have won 13 home games on the bounce and have also progressed to the League Cup final where they will take on Newcastle United. The Red Devils have also made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Their recent run of form has also seen Ten Hag's side emerge as potential title contenders as they are currently eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

It has been reported that Sir Alex Ferguson has been in regular attendance to watch his former club in action in recent weeks as he has been 'enthused' by Ten Hag. The two have been spotted talking to each other before matches.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… 🤩 The legendary boss is growing increasingly impressed with Erik ten Hag's work 🤩 The legendary boss is growing increasingly impressed with Erik ten Hag's workmirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Ten Hag previously revealed that he is trying to emulate Ferguson as he looks to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around. He said earlier this month, quoted by The Mirror:

“Manchester United didn't exactly have the fear factor last season. There was no spirit. I saw no team dynamic in the squad. The mental resilience was very low. I saw that as an outsider - and also noticed it in my first weeks at the club."

"I looked at the culture of the club. I asked, 'How did Manchester United become great?' And for me, it was about Sir Alex Ferguson. His teams excelled in togetherness, collectivity, spirit. You just couldn't beat them."

Manchester United named favorites to sign 29-year-old Belgian international this summer

United are reportedly the favorites to sign Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid want to raise funds by offloading the 62-cap Belgium international at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético.There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. 🚨 Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. 🔵🔴 #FCBThere’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. https://t.co/DmUN236EVm

Carrasco has attracted interest from a host of clubs in Europe but United are leading the chase to land the 29-year-old. The Belgian winger's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2024.

Poll : 0 votes