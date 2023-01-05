Surprise European club express interest in signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid in January: Reports

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Belgian has struggled for form since joining Los Blancos in 2019.

In 73 games, Hazard has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists so far for the club. He has only made seven appearances for the Madrid-based club this campaign, scoring once and providing one assist.

The former Chelsea superstar was handed a rare start by Carlo Ancelotti during the Copa Del Rey clash against Carcereno on 3 January. Hazard, however, failed to capitalize on this opportunity and was ineffective during the clash.

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN Eden Hazard in 68 minutes vs Cacereño:



- 0 shots on target

- 0 shots attempted

- 0 completed dribbles

- 0 successful crosses

- 1 key pass

- 1/3 duels won Eden Hazard in 68 minutes vs Cacereño: - 0 shots on target- 0 shots attempted- 0 completed dribbles- 0 successful crosses- 1 key pass- 1/3 duels won

Fenerbahce have emerged as a surprise potential suitor for Hazard. The Belgian is under contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. The La Liga giants, however, are keen to part ways with the attacker.

They will reportedly leave the final decision regarding a move to the player and will allow him the chance to continue and fight for his spot. However, given Hazard has a contract until 2024, Los Blancos might receive significant financial compensation if Eden Hazard leaves.

Cacereno player slams Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard

Real Madrid Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Cacereno winger Carmelo Mereciano slammed Eden Hazard for his poor performance when the two sides clashed in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday. He told AS (via GOAL):

“Hazard? It was like he didn't care about the game. He didn't want to take the ball, he didn't run. He was totally unnoticed.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, felt that Cacereno's pitch was not good enough to play on. He said after the game:

“You can’t play football [on Cacereno’s pitch]. For me, it’s not football, it’s another sport. It’s nice because small teams can fight and compete with bigger teams. It’s good for the fans but the fans also want to see beautiful matches."

"I liked [Hazard]. It’s difficult to evaluate players individually, it was impossible to play. Smaller players like Hazard or Rodrygo suffer more, but he delivered.”

VOLTABOY @sor_mpanemu ‘Totally unnoticed’ – Eden Hazard brutally mocked by fourth-division player after shocking performance for Real Madrid ‘Totally unnoticed’ – Eden Hazard brutally mocked by fourth-division player after shocking performance for Real Madrid https://t.co/msOECbfeCh

Los Blancos will return to action on 7 January when they take on Villareal in La Liga. Ancelotti's side are currently second in the league table. They have picked up 38 points from 15 games and are level with league leaders Barcelona, who have a superior goal difference.

Poll : 0 votes