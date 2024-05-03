Teenage Ligue 1 defender keen on Real Madrid switch amid PSG links - Reports

According to journalist Mario Cortegana, 18-year-old LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro is very attracted to Real Madrid's interest.

Nacho is set to leave Los Blancos at the end of the 2023-24 season, and the Madrid giants have reportedly identified Yoro as a replacement for the Spaniard. The teenage defender is attracted to Los Blancos' interest, as Cortegana reported.

Apart from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in the defender. As per Cortegana, Lille would rather sell Yoro to Los Merengues than their domestic rivals, PSG.

Expand Tweet

Yoro has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, helping Lille keep 17 clean sheets. He is contracted with Lille until the end of the 2025-26 season and already has an estimated market value of €40 million.

Expand Tweet

Yoro's rich vein of form has caught the interest of top European clubs and he seems like a player who could be on the move in the summer and one to keep an eye on.

English clubs are also interested in Real Madrid and PSG target Leny Yoro: Fabrizio Romano

Back in February, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Real Madrid and PSG's interest in Leny Yoro. The Parisians reportedly wanted to sign the defender in January as well.

Romano further reported that English clubs are also interested in the teenage defender. He said (via Football Transfers):

"There's a lot of interest, as I have always told you, from England and from France with Paris Saint-Germain, who wanted to sign him in January."

Romano added that Lille didn't want to negotiate a move in January. The transfer expert added that Los Blancos have been scouting the player for a long time. He said:

"Real Madrid have also been scouting the player for a long time."

Romano added that the Madrid giants have a mission to sign Yoro in the summer and the player being interested could ease the process.