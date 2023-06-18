“There are discussions about his exit” - Fabrizio Romano provides shock transfer update on Arsenal superstar

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in the summer, with multiple clubs interested. The Gunners, meanwhile, have identified Declan Rice as a priority signing.

Partey was a key player for the Gunners last season as Mikel Arteta's team secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League table. The midfielder made 40 appearances across competitions and also scored three goals.

Hence, it is a surprise revelation that Partey could leave the club in the summer. The 30-year-old is contracted with the north London club until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has an estimated market value of €38 million.

Romano reported about the Ghanaian:

"Understand there’s concrete chance for Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal this summer. Clubs are interested and there are discussions about his exit. Current contract expiring in June 2025 and no talks to extend as of today."

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen on signing Declan Rice, who could be a perfect replacement for Partey. They are in pole position for the West Ham United midfielder ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The Gunners have already started negotiating with the Hammers.

Partey, on the other hand, could be heading to the exit door. He joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid back in 2022 and has since made 99 appearances for the club.

Apart from Partey, Granit Xhaka is another player who is set to leave. The Switzerland international is closing in on a return to Bundesliga as he is set to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal saw their first offer for Declan Rice rejected

The Gunners reportedly already made an initial offer worth £80 million for Declan Rice, which was rejected by West Ham. The Hammers are unwilling to settle for anything less than £100 million.

The north Londoners are looking to submit a second bid of the asked amount (according to The Guardian). Rice remains their priority summer signing. With Manchester City also entering the race, Arteta's team are unwilling to waste any time.

The Gunners will play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Hence, they need a strong team at their disposal. A player of Rice's caliber is certainly a massive addition to the team.

The English midfielder has made 245 senior appearances for West Ham and also contributed 15 goals and 13 assists. The 24-year-old led the Hammers to the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last season.

