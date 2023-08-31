Tottenham preparing late bid for Chelsea midfielder as they aim to finalize Brennan Johnson signing: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday (September 1), according to The Daily Telegraph.

Gallagher, 23, has made a good start under new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino, starting in each of the team's three Premier League games so far. He also captained the side in their 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win at home against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30).

However, the England international's future could be in doubt, with Chelsea agreeing a £45 million deal to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City. The London giants are bringing in the latter to bolster their options in attacking midfield and right-wing - two positions the former can play in.

Gallagher, who is contracted to the Blues till 2025, is happy at the club and prepared to fight for his place, according to the aforementioned source. Tottenham have, nevertheless, been given encouragement to make a late move for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

The Stamford Bridge outfit turned down a £40 million offer from West Ham United for the central midfielder last month. Tottenham will, therefore, have to offer a fee in the region of £50 million to persuade Chelsea to cash in on another academy graduate.

It remains to be seen if Spurs step up their interest in Gallagher, as they also work on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. It is unclear if the north London giants want to sign both players before the window closes on Friday (September 1).

Tottenham are expected to table a formal offer for Johnson on Thursday (August 31), as per the said report. They intend to beat Brentford to the signature of the midfielder, who was previously wanted by Chelsea.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher could be Tottenham's seventh summer signing

Tottenham have had a busy summer transfer window after appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. Selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for a deal worth £100 million has allowed Spurs to bolster their ranks significantly. They have made six new additions to their squad this summer.

James Maddison became one of Postecoglou's first signings as Spurs boss, joining the London outfit from Leicester City for £40 million. Defender Micky van de Ven and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, meanwhile, arrived for a combined sum of £60 million. Tottenham also signed teenagers Ashley Phillips and Alejo Valiz for £16 million combined.

The Premier League club are now eyeing moves for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Forest's Brennan Johnson before the window closes. With both players expected to cost over £40 million, it remains to be seen who Spurs will focus their attention on.